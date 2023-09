Italian GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: The FW45 performed well last weekend in Zandvoort, but the conditions were generally favourable. We were able to learn about the car and, despite some tricky conditions, secure a good race result with Alex.

We have investigated the issue with Logan's car and have traced the problem to a hydraulic leak from the power steering system. The failure left Logan without proper control of the car, causing him to crash during the Grand Prix on Sunday. This was very unfortunate for Logan and we need to do a better job of providing him with a reliable car that he can race confidently.

This weekend is the second of the ATA events of the season, which sees each driver have fewer sets of tyres than usual and a prescribed tyre use during qualifying. This complicates the weekend significantly and it will be interesting to see how each team reacts if the weekend is fully dry.

Monza is obviously a fairly unique circuit and some of its characteristics will suit the FW45 well. We need to maximise these but still find a set-up that delivers good overall performance and recreates the confidence that the drivers had last weekend.

The weather forecast is currently quite good, which should suit the very soft compounds that Pirelli have made available this weekend. This is the final European race of the year and we are looking forward to another strong weekend before we head out to the Singapore and Japan events.

Alex Albon: We're obviously coming from a strong weekend as we head into Monza, so I think there's high expectations that we need to manage a little bit. On paper, it's a track that should suit us, however we saw in Spa that it's not always the case with the low downforce tracks. With the format being slightly different qualifying will be tricky to execute well, but we come off a strong weekend with a lot of learnings, so hopefully we can apply some of that to Monza.

Logan Sargeant: I'm excited to get back in the car this weekend in Monza. It's such a fun place to drive and it should be a track that suits our car, which will hopefully present some opportunities. The aim is to start off the weekend on the right foot and have a good result for the team.