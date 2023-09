Italian GP: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: I'm looking forward to returning to Italy to see all the passionate Italian fans. There's a lot of motorsport history in the country so it's always good to race there. Monza is a fast circuit, you achieve very high top speeds, so it's very different to Zandvoort where we just raced, it'll be interesting to see how we perform there. It will be very important this weekend to generate as much top speed as possible, while looking after the tyres. The weather forecast so far looks dry and it'd be good to have a weekend without rain for a change! Coming off nine wins in a row, I hope I can continue the streak, but we'll find out.

Sergio Perez: Zandvoort was super frustrating for me as a race, so Monza is all about getting the podium we deserved last weekend. Sometimes the weather and situations go for you and sometimes they don't, it was unfortunate I picked up the time penalty but there was nothing I could do to prevent that, that's racing though, you can't control everything. This weekend in Italy I will be looking to control the things I can and have a successful qualifying and race. The Team worked so hard for me on Sunday and our reactions together to the ever-changing conditions shows just how well we all collaborate. I feel in a good place with the car, it feels balanced and quick, we have built something really special and I want to show it's true pace all weekend.

Stats & Facts

• Max stands on the brink of Formula One history this weekend as he seeks victory in a 10th consecutive race, beating the record set by Seb Vettel a decade ago for Red Bull Racing.

• Checo has the longest active streak of points finishes at Monza, having scored in nine consecutive Italian Grands Prix since 2014.

• Max has converted pole position into race victory at the last 12 race weekends he has started on pole, most recently at the Dutch GP.

• The Team needs to lead another 34 laps to surpass its highest ever total in a single season, when it led 798 laps in 2011.

• Oracle Red Bull Racing remains the only team on the grid with a 100% finishing record in the 2023 season and has now won 14 consecutive GPs, the longest streak in history.