Piastri remains with McLaren until 2026

McLaren has announced a multi-year contract extension with Oscar Piastri to the end of 2026, thereby cementing his long-term future with the Woking team.



Piastri joined McLaren in late 2022 on a multi-year contract, making his debut for the team at the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test.

He has continually impressed, proving his talent with his first top-three race finish securing second place in the Sprint at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Australian has had a remarkable career to date, which includes successive championship wins in the 2019 Formula Renault Cup Championship, the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship and the 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

With Lando Norris's extension announced in February 2022, this confirms the McLaren line-up through until at least the end of 2025.

"It's fantastic to confirm that Oscar has signed a multi-year extension with the team," said Andrea Stella. "Oscar is an asset to McLaren and constantly impresses with his performance, work ethic and attitude, so it was an easy decision for the team to make. He has already proved pivotal to the team, so it's brilliant to have his vote of confidence as we push to win championships again in the future. I look forward to seeing him develop with us as we continue this journey together."

"I'm delighted to be continuing our partnership with Oscar through to the end of 2026," added Zak Brown. "He's an incredible talent and an asset to the team so it's fantastic to be committing to each other in the long term. Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turnaround we've had so far this season. He's fitted into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I'm excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track."

"I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with McLaren for many years," said Piastri. "I want to be fighting it out at the front of the grid with this team and I am excited by the vision and foundations that are already being laid to get us there.

"The welcome that I have received and the relationships that I have built make this feel like home already. The team's consistent commitment in me has made me feel incredibly valued and the desire from the team for me to be part of its long-term future made this an easy decision. To be wanted like that and for the team to show so much belief in me after just half a season, means a lot.

"Ever since the Abu Dhabi Young Driver Test last year, I feel a real part of all things papaya and my thanks go to everyone in and around the team, as well as all the fans.

"Stability is a huge advantage in this early part of my career and to have that with a brand as prestigious as McLaren gives me the opportunity to continue the work that we've started.

"We've enjoyed some good moments together in my rookie season, but I'm excited to work together with everyone at MTC over the coming years to create some great moments."