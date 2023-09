McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa

2022 Le Mans winner, Ryo Hirakawa has joined McLaren as a F1 reserve driver as part of its Driver Development programme.

The experienced racer has an impressive record in Super Formula and Super GT, as well as securing the Hypercar World Endurance Drivers' Championship title for Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2022.

He currently leads the 2023 Hypercar World Endurance Drivers' Championship, most recently winning the 2023 6 Hours of Portimao.

Hirakawa will support the team from 2024 in areas including simulator development at the McLaren Technology Centre alongside time on track as part of the Woking outfit's MCL35M testing programme.

He will also continue to represent Toyota Gazoo in the World Endurance Championship alongside his duties with McLaren.

"I'm happy to have joined McLaren as a reserve driver," said Hirakawa. "It's an exciting prospect to work with such a respected team and I'm grateful to Zak and Andrea for the opportunity.

"I've already met the team and experienced the simulator at MTC which has allowed me to hit the ground running. I'm now fully prepared and focused for the remainder of 2023.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express two points of appreciation. The first one goes to Toyota Gazoo Racing. I am grateful to them for allowing me to serve as a driver for the two teams. The second thank you goes to Morizo-san (Akio Toyoda), who has supported me as a driver.

"As a driver himself, his advice was that I should drive any car that gives me the chance to develop. I therefore want to make the most of this opportunity and return the favour by showing him how I have grown."

"I'm pleased to welcome Ryo to McLaren as a reserve driver to further strengthen our growing support driver pool," said Andrea Stella. "We are thankful to Toyota Gazoo Racing for their collaboration by allowing Ryo to take on the new role alongside his driving duties. He has an impressive record on track winning Le Mans as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship.

"We look forward to working closely with Ryo who has already spent time on the simulator at MTC. His wealth of experience will benefit the team in a number of areas as he joins our strong stable of drivers."