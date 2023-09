Japanese GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Another amazing day for us. A P2 and a P3, the team did an amazing job and I'm very proud of the steps forward we're making every weekend.

"We're getting there. The pace was extremely strong today. We're not close to Max but we're not miles away either, so it was a very good day and I'm very happy.

"Congratulations to Oscar, his first podium in Formula 1, our first double podium together. A good moment for us."

Oscar Piastri: "This feels pretty special, and I'll remember it for a long, long time. I can't thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity. Not many people get to have an F1 podium, and I've managed it in my first season, so thank you very much team. It wasn't my best race ever, but it was enough to get a trophy. Our pace was strong, and I think in the second half of the race I got more into a rhythm. I'm super-happy and very excited to try and get some more."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "This week in Japan we've reached an important milestone in our journey at McLaren. For the first time this season, we finished with both cars on the podium. It's also the first podium for Oscar in Formula 1. That's a phenomenal achievement in his rookie season. We're delighted for him and so pleased as a team that we've been able to make it possible.

"The remarkable job done by the whole team trackside and factory side is what has made the difference; I want to thank all of the team once more. We look forward to the remainder of the season with optimism. It will be tough to repeat this kind of result, but we'll give it our best shot and hope we can take that final step in performance."

