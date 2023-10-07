Site logo

Qatar GP: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
07/10/2023

Times from today's Shootout session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:24.454 143.537 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:24.536 0.082
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.646 0.192
4 Russell Mercedes 1:24.841 0.387
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.155 0.701
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.247 0.793
7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.200 0.746
8 Perez Red Bull 1:25.382 0.928
9 Alonso Aston Martin No Time
10 Ocon Alpine No Time
11 Gasly Alpine 1:25.686
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.962
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.236
14 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26.584
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:54.546
16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.849
17 Albon Williams 1:26.862
18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26.926
19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.438
20 Sargeant Williams 2:05.741

