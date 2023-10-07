Qatar GP: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout session for the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:24.454 143.537 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:24.536 0.082 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.646 0.192 4 Russell Mercedes 1:24.841 0.387 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.155 0.701 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.247 0.793 7 Hulkenberg Haas 1:25.200 0.746 8 Perez Red Bull 1:25.382 0.928 9 Alonso Aston Martin No Time 10 Ocon Alpine No Time 11 Gasly Alpine 1:25.686 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.962 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.236 14 Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26.584 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:54.546 16 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.849 17 Albon Williams 1:26.862 18 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26.926 19 Magnussen Haas 1:27.438 20 Sargeant Williams 2:05.741