FIA gives update on tyre situation in Qatar

Drivers restricted to a total tyre life 18 laps for today's Grand Prix, though there is no direct mandate for three tyre stops.

Due to the frequency of Safety Car interventions in yesterday’s Sprint, the tyre data available for analysis by Pirelli was insufficient to add to that already undertaken following previous track sessions.

In some cases, tyres that were analysed from the Sprint did show the initial onset of the separation in the sidewall between the topping compound and the carcass cords of the tyres.

As was the case in FP1, this issue has likely been caused by the high-frequency interference between the tyre sidewall and the 50mm ‘pyramid’ kerbs used extensively at this circuit, aggravated by the propensity to ride those kerbs.

As a consequence, it has been decided by the FIA and Pirelli and after consultation with the teams on safety grounds, the following measures will be implemented for today’s Qatar Grand Prix:

A mandatory limit of 18 laps of total tyre life per set will be imposed.

The life of already used tyres will be taken into consideration.

The FIA and Pirelli will communicate to the teams the remaining available laps for each set of used tyres at their disposal for the race and the criteria used to calculate that number.

There is no direct mandate for at least three tyre-change pitstops during the race, however this will be a consequence of the above guidelines should the race run its entire race distance.

Any car deemed to have exceeded the tyre life lap limit will be reported to the Stewards as being run in an unsafe condition.

This information will be formally communicated to the teams in the Race Directors’ notes and further updates issued as required.

Even those with no concept of arithmetic will appreciate that three times 18 is 54, whereas today's race is 57 laps.

Furthermore, as if the situation wasn't bad enough, in terms of used tyres the teams are allowed to add 2 more laps to the (18) count to accommodate slower in-laps and out-laps.

Consequently, if a tyre was used for 5 laps in practice or qualifying teams would feasibly be allowed to use it for a further 15 laps.

As the FIA's communication states, the teams will be told the remaining available laps for each set of used tyres they have and the criteria used to come to that figure.

However, based on the track limits fiasco, especially after Friday's qualifying session, one fears as to the capability to give out such information under the intense pressure of a race.