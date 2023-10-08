Pirelli boss explains Qatar tyre issue

Ahead of an announcement regarding the possibility of changing the rules for the Grand Prix, Pirelli's Mario Isola explains the issue with the tyres in Qatar.

Just a couple of hours before the Shootout, the FIA issued a statement after Pirelli raised concerns over its tyres and the potential threat to safety due to the circuit's kerbs.

In addition to revising the track limits at Turns 12 and 13, a ten-minute familiarisation session was allowed in order that the drivers could "adjust" to the changes.

The FIA also made clear that should the need arise, Sunday's race would feature a mandatory minimum of three stops for tyre changes, with a decision on this due at 14:00 (Qatar time) today, six hours ahead of the race.

Pirelli was keen to make clear that clear that though the kerbs at the Lusail International Circuit are similar to those found at other tracks, the tyres in Qatar face a unique challenge.

"If I cut the tyre and I show you the section, you cannot see any damage," the Italian explained. "It is so small, that obviously we can find the damage with a microscope.

"So, it's not an issue that we are saying, guys pay attention because we have a big issue now," he continued. "It's an initiation, it's an indication, but obviously we cannot ignore it. That's why I reported what we found after our analysis."

Ahead of this year's race, the second time Lusail has hosted F1, the entire track was resurfaced and at the same time the kerbs which caused a number of punctures in 2021 were replaced.

However, it is the new 'pyramid' kerbs that are causing the problem.

"To give you an explanation that is not a lot technical but probably clearer, it is like if you take a hammer with a pyramid at the top, and you hit it against the sidewall for 100 times per second for a long period," said Isola. "The compound is the weaker part. You have the cord of the carcass that is made with textile material and is a lot more resistant.

"So, it's not a matter of fatigue," he insisted. "Fatigue is when you have the construction with fatigue and also the cord is affected.

"In this case, we don't have an issue with the construction. It's just the fact that you have a repeated impact on the sidewall that is affecting the resistance of the compound, localised where you have the cord."

Today's decision will follow overnight analysis of the tyres used in Saturday's Sprint which lasted 19 laps, which was more than any driver ran on any one compound on Friday. At 57 laps, the Grand Prix is three times the length of the Sprint hence the suggestion of three mandatory stops.

An official update is expected at 14:00 (Qatar time).

