FIA to investigate heat issue in Qatar

Following the problems encountered by drivers at the Qatar Grand Prix, the FIA is to launch an investigation in order to avoid a repeat.

"The FIA notes with concern that the extreme temperature and humidity during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of the drivers," said the FIA in a statement in reaction to the scenes of drivers barely able to climb from their cars and claims that the heat compromised safety.

"While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety," the statement continued.

"The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the competitors, however as with other matters relating to safety such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA will take all reasonable measures to establish and communicate acceptable parameters in which competitions are held.

"As such, the FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions. It should be noted that while next year's edition of the Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled later in the year, when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.

"A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others. Research from other series, such as cross-country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events. The FIA's commitment to closer cooperation between technical, safety and medical departments under the leadership of the FIA President will facilitate this process."