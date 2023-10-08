Site logo

Qatar GP: Result

NEWS STORY
08/10/2023

Result of the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 57 1h 27:39.168
2 Piastri McLaren 57 + 0:04.833
3 Norris McLaren 57 + 0:05.969
4 Russell Mercedes 57 + 0:34.119
5 Leclerc Ferrari 57 + 0:38.976
6 Alonso Aston Martin 57 + 0:49.032
7 Ocon Alpine 57 + 1:02.390
8 Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 + 1:06.563
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 57 + 1:16.127
10 Perez Red Bull 57 + 1:20.181
11 Stroll Aston Martin 57 + 1:21.652
12 Gasly Alpine 57 + 1:22.300
13 Albon Williams 57 + 1:31.014
14 Magnussen Haas 56 + 1 Lap
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 + 1 Lap
16 Hulkenberg Haas 56 + 1 Lap
17 Lawson AlphaTauri 56 + 1 Lap
Sargeant Williams 40 Driver Unwell
Hamilton Mercedes 0 Accident Damage
NS Sainz Ferrari Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:24.319 (Lap 56)

