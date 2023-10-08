Site logo

Qatar GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
08/10/2023

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:24.319 143.767 mph
2 Norris McLaren 47 1:24.842 0.523
3 Piastri McLaren 48 1:24.921 0.602
4 Leclerc Ferrari 57 1:24.992 0.673
5 Russell Mercedes 35 1:25.770 1.451
6 Alonso Aston Martin 57 1:26.045 1.726
7 Perez Red Bull 50 1:26.220 1.901
8 Gasly Alpine 49 1:26.310 1.991
9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 54 1:26.323 2.004
10 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:26.352 2.033
11 Ocon Alpine 42 1:26.450 2.131
12 Hulkenberg Haas 45 1:26.489 2.170
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 54 1:26.652 2.333
14 Albon Williams 57 1:26.666 2.347
15 Magnussen Haas 46 1:27.067 2.748
16 Lawson AlphaTauri 54 1:27.113 2.794
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 55 1:27.174 2.855
18 Sargeant Williams 31 1:27.983 3.664

Check out our Sunday gallery from Lusail here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2023. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms