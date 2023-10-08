Qatar GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 56 1:24.319 143.767 mph 2 Norris McLaren 47 1:24.842 0.523 3 Piastri McLaren 48 1:24.921 0.602 4 Leclerc Ferrari 57 1:24.992 0.673 5 Russell Mercedes 35 1:25.770 1.451 6 Alonso Aston Martin 57 1:26.045 1.726 7 Perez Red Bull 50 1:26.220 1.901 8 Gasly Alpine 49 1:26.310 1.991 9 Zhou Alfa Romeo 54 1:26.323 2.004 10 Stroll Aston Martin 55 1:26.352 2.033 11 Ocon Alpine 42 1:26.450 2.131 12 Hulkenberg Haas 45 1:26.489 2.170 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 54 1:26.652 2.333 14 Albon Williams 57 1:26.666 2.347 15 Magnussen Haas 46 1:27.067 2.748 16 Lawson AlphaTauri 54 1:27.113 2.794 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 55 1:27.174 2.855 18 Sargeant Williams 31 1:27.983 3.664

