Hamilton given a reprimand

Lewis Hamilton has been given a reprimand following today's Qatar Grand Prix.

In terms of the crash with teammate George Russell, for which the seven-time world champion has taken full responsibility, the stewards opted to take no further action.

However, for crossing the track after the incident he was given a reprimand and fined €50,000.

After crashing, Hamilton abandoned his car in the gravel and ran back to the pits, crossing the track that was live at the time, reaching the inside edge of the track just seconds Russell arrived at high speed after exiting the pits. He then continued to walk alongside the track until finally exiting the track.

During the hearing Hamilton was very apologetic and realized that the situation could have been very dangerous for him as well as the drivers approaching.

The stewards reinforced the fact that crossing a live track can cause extremely dangerous situations and that drivers have to be very cautious about it.

In addition to imposing a significant €50,000 fine (which is suspended in parts), the stewards also reprimanded the driver bearing in mind that receiving a certain number of reprimands during a season will draw a significant driving penalty in accordance with Article 18.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

In terms of the crash, Hamilton, Verstappen and Russell entered Turn 1 three-wide with the seven-time world champion trying to make a move on his teammate around the outside.

When turning in, the rear-right wheel of his car made contact with the front left edge of Russell's, causing Hamilton to spin off track. Russell also spun but was able to continue.

Whilst the argument can be made that Hamilton was predominantly at fault, the stewards, taking into account that the incident happened on Lap 1 and several cars were involved, determined that the incident is considered as a typical "Lap 1, Turn 1" incident and therefore no driver is wholly at fault.

Consequently no further action was taken.