Mexican GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "We had a slightly better car after making some set-up changes overnight, but we still don't have the pace that we need to compete at the front of the grid. I had to retire due to contact with [Valtteri] Bottas between Turns 13 and 14. Our focus now shifts to Brazil and trying to maximise the final Sprint weekend of the year. I know everyone trackside and at the Campus is pushing hard to keep improving, and that's all we can do right now."

Fernando Alonso: "It was a difficult race and weekend for us. It seems we picked up some damage from debris on Lap 1 after the Turn One incidents and we seemed to lose performance. We tried to fix this during the red flag, but it got worse after the restart and so we had to eventually retire the car. It's not been an easy triple header so far, but you learn more from the difficulties than you do during the successes. We have three more races left of this season at very different tracks, so we will go again in Brazil."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We have not been competitive this weekend and we did not give Lance and Fernando the car they needed to compete for points. We made changes to Lance's car ahead of the race because our focus is on big-picture learning for 2024. Nobody in the team is happy with our current form, but we are a strong unit and will continue to all work together to push for improvements. It is fair to say the circuit characteristics did not play to our strengths today, but we will work hard to be more competitive at Interlagos [Brazil] next weekend."