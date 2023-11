Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Brazil has a unique and special connection with Formula One. Why do you think that is?

Felipe Drugovich: "Brazil has such a long relationship with F1 and such a strong culture that goes hand in hand with the sport. We've got so many legends, like Ayrton Senna, and so many incredible circuits - some of which I've been lucky to visit.

"I've also been lucky enough to have the support of my sponsors - but even then, coming from Brazil and wanting to make it into high-level motorsport isn't easy; you have to move 10,000 kilometres away from home just to make it work.

"Brazilians are very passionate and committed when it comes to racing - when we do it, we do it properly."

Which racing drivers did you look up to growing up, and throughout your career?

FP "Ayrton Senna, of course. And our family has been quite close to Felipe Nasr's family.

"When Felipe raced in F1, I followed him very closely and tried to learn as much as I could from him. I was still karting at the time, so for me it was like a dream to follow him. It was a very special moment to see him race at Interlagos - it's always special to see a home driver at your home track."

What are your memories of Interlagos?

FP "Interlagos has so much life and character, the atmosphere is feverish. I first visited the Grand Prix in 2011 when I won the Brazilian karting championship. I turned up and everyone looked like astronauts in their helmets and suits - it felt like NASA.

"It was such a different world for me coming from go-karts.

"When I was there in 2022 on my way to the Formula 2 title, people were shouting my name from the grandstands. I couldn't believe it. I had to ask myself if it was real."

How do you maximise a lap at Sao Paulo, and what makes this race so exciting?

FP "Interlagos is a very old-style circuit, it's very bumpy. You have to use the kerbs as much as you can, and the car has to be able to cope with those demands. It also requires a lot of commitment; you almost feel like you're going to spin out attacking those medium- and high-speed corners.

"That seems obvious because F1 drivers are always on the limit, but the car feels alive at Interlagos - it's moving around all the time, and you can really feel that you're pushing the car hard here.

"That's part of the reason races at this circuit are so exciting - and this year we have the Sprint too."

How do you rate Lance's and Fernando's season so far?

FP "Very highly. The last couple of races have been difficult for various reasons, but that doesn't overshadow just how good they've been. Their consistency has been great, and we've scored 236 points so far compared to 55 last year.

"Our team is growing and everyone is working well together. While the race at Mexico City wasn't easy, the atmosphere at this team is special and everything is gradually coming together as the team continues to build on its journey."

Insight and Speed with Cognizant

• Race interruptions: Cautions are frequent at Interlagos. In the past five races here, there have been six Safety Car deployments and three Virtual Safety Car deployments. Furthermore, in the last five races, there have been four races with at least one Safety Car deployment.

• Overtaking: Interlagos isn't an easy circuit on which to overtake. Last year there were 56 overtakes, with 84 per cent of them using DRS. There are two DRS zones here: one on the main straight, and one on the straight between Turns Three and Four.

• Strategy: Pirelli has allocated the same tyres as they did for last year's race: the C2, C3 and C4 compounds. Being a Sprint weekend, there's just one hour of practice to hone set-ups. A two-stop strategy is becoming more common in this Grand Prix.