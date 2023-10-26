Mexican GP: Preview - Haas

Round 20 of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to Mexico, for the Mexico City Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, named after Mexico's famous racing brothers Pedro and Ricardo, is located in the eastern suburbs of Mexico City's sprawling metropolis.

It is one of the most vibrant events on Formula 1's calendar, with a frenzied crowd occupying the Foro Sol stadium - through which the circuit passes - most notable when home hero Sergio ‘Checo' Perez drives through. Mexico City is a colorful and captivating event, enhanced by the history and culture present in the capital, and heightened further by the Dia de los Muertos, the world-famous festival which typically coincides with the grand prix's date.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez may appear a relatively straightforward circuit on paper but there is an atypical element to the event. At 2,200 meters above sea level Mexico City is comfortably the highest venue visited by Formula 1, a full 1,500 meters higher than second-highest circuit Interlagos. That altitude has an impact on a car's operations. The thinner air means cars generate less downforce, which can cause more sliding through the medium-speed Esses that make up the middle portion of the lap, accentuating tire wear.

Straight-line speed is usually the highest all season, despite running bigger rear wings than several venues, because of the lower drag levels. This can make overtaking a challenge, with the effect of the DRS lessened, while brake and power unit temperatures in dirty air regularly need to be monitored.

The Mexico City Grand Prix will be the 200th Formula 1 grand prix start for Nico Hulkenberg, who becomes only the 22nd driver in history to reach the milestone. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will also welcome Ferrari Driver Academy member Oliver Bearman, who will drive the VF-23 during Free Practice 1 on Friday - Kevin Magnussen stepping aside for the session, fulfilling one of the team's two mandatory rookie sessions in 2023.

Welcome to the team, Oliver! You'll be participating in FP1 sessions in Mexico and Abu Dhabi for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, what preparation have you had for driving the VF-23 and what are your feelings ahead of your first drive?

Oliver Bearman - Ferrari Driver Academy: "In terms of preparation for the FP1 sessions, first things first, I've been pretty busy in the gym. I've been working hard on my upper body because it's quite a big step from Formula 2, especially on the neck. In Mexico, there's a lot of heavy braking so that's been my main focus. I've been watching previous sessions in Mexico just to see how the track evolves throughout and on the simulator I've been pretty busy just trying to get a feel for the car and the steering wheel, because it's quite a bit different to F2. Finally, I've done a Formula 1 test in Fiorano which was nice, getting used to the speed and the G-Force so it won't be quite the shock when I get to Mexico."

At only 18, you'll be the youngest British driver to participate in a Formula 1 weekend. Growing up, who were your idols and what does it mean to be sharing the same piece of tarmac with F1 legends? Do you expect the emotion to go away when you pull the visor down?

OB: "That's a really exciting part of the test, being the youngest British driver on track in an F1 session. I'm for sure excited to fulfill my dream of driving a Formula 1 car because that's what I grew up watching and it will be amazing to be on track with these guys. It's also a bit scary as I will be on track with people I grew up watching, like Lewis [Hamilton] and Fernando [Alonso] - I'll try and stay out of their way! I think once you get on track and start driving, it's business and usual. I'm really excited but also once I'm driving, I don't think I'll be thinking about it too much."

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is famously known for being 2km above sea level, bringing its own challenges to both cars and drivers. What extra physical preparation do you need to put in, and how big is the jump from Formula 2 to Formula 1, in all aspects?

OB: "Of course, the track in Mexico is really high altitude and that puts a lot of physical strain on the drivers. The air is thinner, so we're working harder at that altitude. I've been trying my best to prepare, I obviously don't have access to high altitude around me so I've been training with a mask on to simulate less oxygen, and working as hard as I can to make sure when we get up there it shouldn't be too difficult. The jump from Formula 2 to Formula 1 is quite a big step, there's quite a lot more downforce which is the main difference, that's what I'm working on to try and manage that."

You're currently sixth in the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship. What do you hope this experience brings and what learnings will you be able to take for future race campaigns?

OB: "This year has been going quite well I'd say. I've gained so much experience and I've grown so much as a driver throughout this season, and I've learned so much about myself as well. I have regrets and things where I kick myself for making some silly mistakes but what I'll takeaway is how much I've learned and how ready I am for whatever next year throws at me."

Stop two on this triple-header is the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the Mexico City Grand Prix. It's a race with a lot of cultural flavor and atmosphere, what is it about this race that you look forward to?

Kevin Magnussen: "The Mexico City Grand Prix is a unique race with a fantastic atmosphere. The Mexican fans are really passionate - the Foro Sol stadium section is very special - and also technically with the high altitude and low ambient pressure, it's a unique challenge with the set-up of the car."

You'll be stepping aside for Oliver Bearman in FP1 this weekend. What testing time did you get in an F1 car before getting a full-time drive and how important is it that the next generation of Formula 1 driver gets time in a car?

KM: "I had a couple of test days in a Formula 1 car before racing full-time. Back then, there was a young driver test in the middle or at the end of the season, but there were no FP1s back then dedicated to rookies, so I think that's a good thing for new drivers coming in that the rules have changed."

Nico will be marking his 200th grand prix start this weekend. How impressive is it in this era of Formula 1 to reach such a milestone?

KM: "200 is a lot and it's an impressive number to have in your career. Even having done one Formula 1 grand prix is an achievement, so to have 200 in your career is great. There are many drivers always knocking on the door and putting pressure on to replace you as an F1 driver, so it is very impressive to have been around for that long."

Congratulations on your 200th grand prix start, Nico. Did you think you'd reach such a feat, competing in more races than the likes of Prost, Lauda, and Mansell?

Nico Hulkenberg: "Of course, that was a different era with fewer races, nowadays it's a lot easier to rack up a bigger number of grand prixs. Nonetheless, it's still a milestone and an achievement and I'm very happy to hit and break that 200 GP marker board. I'm excited for this weekend in general, it's a cool place and it will be a little bit more special this week."

If you were sat down with 23-year-old Nico, heading into his first season in Formula 1, what would you say to him and what advice would you give? What's left to achieve on your bucket list, and any regrets?

NH: "Regrets? Not so many. My dress sense has gotten better as I get older, you go through phases, and you have to find yourself! Obviously, not every decision or team move would I do the same, but you live and learn, it's always difficult to predict the future if you don't have a crystal ball. There are many more things to achieve, we all know that. Right now, I'm still very motivated and am looking ahead."