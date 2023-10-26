Mexican GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Mexico City up next! I'm looking forward to returning to Mexico this weekend. It's another one where the atmosphere is buzzing, and the fans are always out in full force. It's also unique in the way the circuit goes through the baseball stadium, which makes it fun to drive.

"Austin was really good for me. Achieving my 4th podium in a row for my 100th race was a nice feeling. We've made a lot of improvement over the last couple of months, and we'll continue to do our best to keep bringing home the points."

Oscar Piastri: "After a more difficult race weekend for me in Austin, I'm excited to be heading to Mexico. It's incredibly motivating to know that we were on course to have a good race, had it not been for the lap 1 incident.

"We have four more races left this season, and I did a lot of preparation work in the sim ahead of this triple header. I'm ready to put it all into practice on track and get back to fighting for good points."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The Mexico City Grand Prix is always one a lot of people look forward to. The fans and organisers create an incredible atmosphere, and the circuit itself makes for a challenging yet exciting race. We've said before that these next few races will be more difficult for us, but the United States GP result with Lando's P2 has shown that we have a strong team who have done, and keep doing, a good job. We know we've got to keep pushing if we want to make it to the very front of the field, and we are all absolutely focused on achieving that goal."

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.304 km/2.674 miles

Total race distance: 305.354 km/189.738 miles

Number of corners: 17 (10 right, 7 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5