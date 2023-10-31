Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Brazil, let's go! It's the end of the triple header and the final Sprint weekend of the season. There's so much history and heritage at this race, particularly with McLaren and Senna. I always enjoy coming here, so hopefully it's another opportunity for us to score some good points.

"The car had great pace in Mexico, allowing me to gain 12 places, which I'm pretty happy with. We know what we're capable of, we just have to go out there and do it."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to racing in Brazil. It's a Sprint weekend which I enjoy, and it gives us more chances for points. I've never raced here before, so I'm excited to get on track at such an iconic circuit.

"The last few races have been reassuring, especially considering where we were at the start of the season. Mexico was slightly tougher for me with the damage, but I've debriefed with the team, and I'll take the learnings into this weekend as we aim for more points."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a strong race to end our weekend in Mexico with points finishes for both cars, we turn our attention to Brazil. We keep being encouraged with the performance of our car and hope to be competitive once again.

"The team remain focused as we come to the final race of the triple header. It's been a very busy few weeks, but everyone continues to be motivated and perform at the highest level. With the final Sprint event of the season, there's a bigger prospect to score points and we aim to maximise our opportunities across the weekend."

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.309km/2.677 miles

Total race distance: 305.879km/190.064 miles

Number of corners: 15 (5 right, 10 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4