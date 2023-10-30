Mexican GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A very good race. Our pace was excellent from start to finish. The different strategy worked perfectly. A great day for us, probably one of our best Sundays in terms of race pace, overtaking and race management. We moved on from yesterday and made the most of it. I'm very happy with the team and how I drove today."

Oscar Piastri: "A tough Sunday. I had a fair few battles out there, which made life interesting but definitely not the most straightforward of days. The pace was reasonable and then, after the Red Flag, life was a lot more tough. After the battling, I definitely struggled a bit more with the tyres and picked up some damage, which didn't help. Good to bring home some more important points, but a few bits to look at for Brazil."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It was definitely an interesting and entertaining Mexico City Grand Prix. We have been able to consolidate the good points finish with Oscar, who drove a very strong race with some robust racing moments, top-class defending and good race management after sustaining damage with a significant loss of aerodynamic load. On Lando's side, not only was it one of his best races, but also one of the best races I have been part of. His first stint, from P17 on the grid, was excellent, overtaking with great pace. We pitted him under the Safety Car believing this would put him in a very strong position, and then he lost out with the Red Flag. When we further lost out at the restart down to P14, we thought points were gone today, but Lando managed to overtake all cars up to a P5 finish in 30 laps. This is one we'll remember for a long time.

"Well done to the team at the factory, our colleagues at HPP and the team here at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for not being discouraged after a difficult Saturday. Today's results show the strength-in-depth and the resilience of McLaren. We're heading to Brazil encouraged, looking for a competitive weekend in Sao Paulo."