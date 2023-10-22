United States GP: Sprint team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "That was a good race, despite the tough beginning.

"With Carlos starting on Softs it took a few laps to get past him, but when I did, the pace looked very, very strong. A lot better than the Ferrari. One lap more and we would have had Charles and P3. There's a lot of positive signs for tomorrow. A good day, and good preparation for tomorrow's Grand Prix."

Oscar Piastri: "Not an ideal Sprint. We had a lot of battles at the start. I went through the tyres extremely quickly and they had overheated a lot. So, not quite the result we wanted, but on the positive side we've learned a lot for the race tomorrow, which is where the majority of points are earned. We'll switch focus to the Grand Prix now and aim to move forward tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We scored good points today with Lando, who showed strong pace in this Sprint race. The car behaved consistently in the stint, which is promising for tomorrow, looking ahead to the race. On Oscar's side, the pace was not enough to remain in the points. We can see that the tyres overheated rapidly after the start and we know that he engaged in battles with cars that were on slightly less used tyres than his starting set. After the race we also saw that he picked up some light damage to the front wing, which will have also had an impact. The positive is that we can gain the learning for tomorrow, when more points are at stake. We look forward to scoring well with both cars in the United States Grand Prix."