United States GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm really excited to head back to Austin and kickstart our final triple header of the season. The US GP is always a fun weekend, and it's extra special this year as it marks my 100th race in F1, and of course with McLaren. It's a great place to celebrate it, as the fans always bring a fantastic atmosphere.

"It was incredible to achieve another double podium in Qatar. We've been consistent, and our hard work is paying off. Last week I was back at the MTC to take a moment to celebrate with the team, review my weekend and what I could have done better and spent some time in the sim preparing for the next three races, seeing where else we can improve. It'll be a challenge, but we're determined to bring back some more points for the team."

Oscar Piastri: "What a weekend to remember in Qatar! Back-to-back podiums and a P1 in the Sprint. It's been a great couple of races, and I'm looking forward to experiencing the US GP for the first time as an F1 driver.

"I've never raced at the Circuit of The Americas before, so I can't wait to feel the incredible energy that the fans create there. It's a cool circuit with sections of the track that are reminiscent of other circuits on the calendar and it's also another Sprint weekend, so more opportunities for points!"

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a successful Sprint event in Qatar, we returned to MTC with four trophies and the record for the fastest pit-stop in F1. We now look ahead to the final five races of the season and another Sprint weekend in Austin. This weekend we're also celebrating another milestone with Lando's 100th race in F1, which is a significant achievement for a driver still so early in his career.

"Austin always brings a fantastic atmosphere, with incredible fans and exciting racing. We head into this penultimate Sprint event determined to maximise our results wherever possible. We expect our competition to be strong, and the next few races may be more challenging for us. However, we go racing with the aim of scoring important points for the Constructors' Championship."

Circuit of The Americas

Race laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.513 km/3.426 miles

Total race distance: 308.405 km/191.634 miles

Number of corners: 20 (8 right, 12 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4