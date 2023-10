Mexican GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good start to the weekend, it's close. We'll continue to try and improve but it's a good start.

"I think we generally do start the weekend off well. We always have a good idea where to put the car to begin with, and normally it's not far off from where we end up, so there's not a lot to gain through the weekend. However, there's always little things we can improve and work on, and those things do add up. So, a couple of bits still to improve, but we're off to a good start and can build from here."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a good first day here in Mexico City. The track is very low grip and that takes a lot of getting used to, but it seems cool. I feel like I've built up through the day and we had a reasonable FP2 session. There are still a few things to tidy up and find tomorrow but it's looking reasonably good."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's been a productive first day in Mexico City. We had no issues across either session, which meant we could work on set-up, tyres and cooling. Overall, our performance looks encouraging, however it seems many teams have the potential to be competitive here. We will do our best, adapt to the conditions and hopefully secure good starting positions tomorrow for Sunday's Grand Prix."