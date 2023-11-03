Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It was a good result today - the car felt pretty good throughout the whole session so I'm very satisfied.

"With both cars starting from the second row, we will be aiming for a podium on Sunday but I think that the race will be tricky. All the teams are very close and it is difficult to know exactly where we stand. We were fortunate when the rain came but we also made the right calls - both Fernando and I were able to get our Q3 laps in early before the rain started to fall. The points are awarded on Sunday, so let's see what we can do from a good starting position."

Fernando Alonso: "We needed that qualifying result today. We have experimented a little in the last few races and we were seeking a good result for both cars here in Brazil. I think we proved this weekend that we have understood a few things about our car in recent races. I hope we have a clean weekend starting with a good Sprint tomorrow. We have a very good position to start the race from on Sunday, so we are looking forward to that. Hopefully that is the last of the rain, and we will go again tomorrow in the Sprint."

Tom McCullough, Performance Director: "A very well-executed day by the entire team brings us a strong qualifying result - and full credit to Lance and Fernando. We have been competitive from the off and found a good balance with the car during the only practice session this morning. On this relatively short track, the margins are really tight across the whole grid, so it was important that we delivered strong laps across Q1, Q2 and Q3 and got the timing right. You have to be opportunistic, too, and, with rain approaching, both drivers knew that the first lap in Q3 would be the one that counted. Today's result leaves us well placed to race well on Sunday when we will be targeting a good return of points with both cars."

