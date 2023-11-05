Haas seeks right of review over US GP result

Haas has filed a right to review request with officials in relation to last month's United States Grand Prix.

It is understood that the move concerns track limits violations that were not punished at the time.

At the Mexican Grand Prix that followed a week later, questions were raised relating to the failure to punish some violations but not others.

The COTA stewards noted a number of infringements at Turn 6 by Alexander Albon, but since CCTV coverage that particular corner was not sufficient to properly analyse the incidents as accurately as required no further action was taken.

In the wake of the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for excessive wear to their planks, Albon and his teammate, Logan Sargeant were promoted to ninth and tenth. Nico Hulkenberg finished eleventh, just outside the points.

A right of review is allowed when "a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned" and it is understood that the COTA stewards are not to be reconvened in order to decide whether to allow Haas the right to review.

It is understood that Haas' case isn't restricted to Albon however, and the American team has evidence of violations involving Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll also.

The move comes at a time improves results from AlphaTauri have seen Haas drop to last in the standings.

It is widely thought that Haas doesn't really have a case, but at a time Felipe Massa is seeking to get the 2008 title overturned...

