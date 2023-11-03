FIA targets pitlane impeding

Following last week's incident in Mexico, the FIA has taken action to prevent drivers impeding their rivals in the pitlane.

Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and George Russell were hauled before the Mexico City stewards for backing up the field as drivers headed out of the pitlane for the final assault in qualifying.

However, all three were cleared when the stewards admitted that the rule mandating a minimum lap time is creating the issue and that there is currently no alternative.

"We all actually slow down at the end of the pit lane to create an eight second, six-to-eight second gap to the car in front," said Carlos Sainz. "You expect everyone behind you not to overtake you because they also need to open an eight second gap to you."

"It's all imperfect at the moment," agreed Max Verstappen. "We need to come up with something else, but it's hard. Everyone is trying to make a gap now in the pit lane, which is the only place where we can do it, so I don't really understand how you can be impeding someone.

"I think we have to be a little bit more lenient with that, knowing it's a safe environment, I mean, we're driving really slowly," he added.

Ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, F1 race director, Niels Wittich has taken action in a bid to prevent any repeats.

In his race directors notes presented to all the teams, he states that: "As per article 33.4 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, drivers are not allowed to go unnecessarily slow, that includes stopping a car in the fast lane of the pitlane.

"During Shootout and Qualifying, drivers may create a gap between the pit exit lights and the SC2 line.

"Any driver who wishes to do so must drive as far to the left as possible to allow other drivers to pass them on the right side of the pit exit road."