Mexican GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Perez Red Bull 5 5 5 5 3 4 6 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 3 4 6 Sainz Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Hamilton Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Ocon Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 7 Gasly Alpine 4 4 4 4 2 2 7 Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Norris McLaren 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 Bottas Alfa Romeo 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Zhou Alfa Romeo 5 5 5 4 2 3 6 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Alonso Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Magnussen Haas 5 5 5 4 3 3 6 Hulkenberg Haas 5 5 5 5 2 3 7 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Albon Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Sargeant Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 4