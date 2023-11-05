Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team 1 Verstappen Red Bull 2 Leclerc Ferrari 3 Stroll Aston Martin 4 Alonso Aston Martin 5 Hamilton Mercedes 6 Norris McLaren 7 Sainz Ferrari 8 Russell Mercedes 9 Perez Red Bull 10 Piastri McLaren 11 Hulkenberg Haas 12 Magnussen Haas 13 Albon Williams 14 Ocon Alpine 15 Gasly Alpine 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 19 Sargeant Williams 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo

Russell, Ocon and Gasly all have 2-place grid penalties for driving unnecessarily slowly and failing to follow the Race Director's instructions.