Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
05/11/2023

Amended starting grid for the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Verstappen Red Bull
2 Leclerc Ferrari
3 Stroll Aston Martin
4 Alonso Aston Martin
5 Hamilton Mercedes
6 Norris McLaren
7 Sainz Ferrari
8 Russell Mercedes
9 Perez Red Bull
10 Piastri McLaren
11 Hulkenberg Haas
12 Magnussen Haas
13 Albon Williams
14 Ocon Alpine
15 Gasly Alpine
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
17 Ricciardo AlphaTauri
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo
19 Sargeant Williams
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo

Russell, Ocon and Gasly all have 2-place grid penalties for driving unnecessarily slowly and failing to follow the Race Director's instructions.

