Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
04/11/2023

Times from today's Shootout session for the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:10.622 136.490 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.683 0.061
3 Perez Red Bull 1:10.756 0.134
4 Russell Mercedes 1:10.857 0.235
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.940 0.318
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:11.019 0.397
7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.077 0.455
8 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:11.122 0.500
9 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.126 0.504
10 Piastri McLaren 1:11.189 0.567
11 Magnussen Haas 1:11.727
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:11.752
13 Gasly Alpine 1:11.822
14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11.872
15 Alonso Aston Martin No Time
16 Ocon Alpine 1:12.388
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.482
18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:12.497
19 Albon Williams 1:12.525
20 Sargeant Williams 1:12.615

