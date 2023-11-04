Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout session for the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:10.622 136.490 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.683 0.061 3 Perez Red Bull 1:10.756 0.134 4 Russell Mercedes 1:10.857 0.235 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.940 0.318 6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:11.019 0.397 7 Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.077 0.455 8 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:11.122 0.500 9 Sainz Ferrari 1:11.126 0.504 10 Piastri McLaren 1:11.189 0.567 11 Magnussen Haas 1:11.727 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:11.752 13 Gasly Alpine 1:11.822 14 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11.872 15 Alonso Aston Martin No Time 16 Ocon Alpine 1:12.388 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.482 18 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:12.497 19 Albon Williams 1:12.525 20 Sargeant Williams 1:12.615