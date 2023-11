Interlagos remains on the calendar until 2030

New deal sees Interlagos extend its contract to host Brazil's round of the Formula One world Championship until 2030.

Officially known as the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace after the 1975 race winner, Interlagos has featured on the F1 schedule for over 50 years and is one of the most iconic racetracks in the world.

Featuring 15 corners over 4.3kms, the circuit's design originally took inspiration from racetracks in the UK, the United States and France, but has since had parts of the track, including the famous Senna ‘esses', replicated at other venues.

With its carnival atmosphere, Interlagos has been the scene for some of the most memorable moments in the sport's history including Ayrton Senna's emotional home victory in 1991, Kimi Raikkonen clinching the title in 2007 and Lewis Hamilton's battle with Max Verstappen in 2021.

The 2022 Grand Prix welcomed 235,000 fans as George Russell won both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, taking the top step of the podium for the first time in his F1 career. Kevin Magnussen also secured a shock first pole position of his career for the Sprint, as the circuit once again delivered an entertaining weekend of racing action.

The extension of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix follows recent significant investment by Sao Paulo Mayor Nunes' administration, as the city looks to upgrade the Interlagos circuit into a venue suitable for hosting wider entertainment events, including music concerts.

In addition, the Grand Prix continues to evolve under the leadership of the promoter MC Brazil Motorsport, backed by Mubadala, who have worked closely with the City of Sao Paulo to enhance the fan experience and have placed an increased focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives, including the upskilling of 100 women from vulnerable backgrounds to become qualified mechanics, all of whom graduated in a special ceremony at the circuit on Thursday.

Next year, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will take place on 1-3 November.

"I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030," said Stefano Domenicali, "and I can't wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring.

"Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience."

"The extension of the contract for the Grande Premio de Sao Paulo, broadcasted in approximately 180 countries, solidifies our city as a global leader in hosting major events with economic and social impact, generating jobs, revenue, and opportunities," added Ricardo Nunes, Mayor of Sao Paulo. "Each year, we also advance our sustainability agenda, incorporating innovations to overcome challenges and bring more benefits to the city of Sao Paulo and Brazil."

"It is a great honour to have the contract extension that ensures Sao Paulo's place on the Formula 1 calendar," said Alan Adler, CEO of Sao Paulo Grand Prix. "This is the recognition of the work we have been doing, with the crucial support of the Sao Paulo City Hall. Continuing to be a partner of Formula 1 is a matter of great pride. Now, we will immediately start planning for the years ahead so that we can have even better Grand Prix editions in the coming years."