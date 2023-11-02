Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: This weekend is the final Sprint event of the season. Although considerably lower than Mexico City, the altitude at Interlagos, sitting at 800m above sea level, nonetheless affects the performance and cooling of the cars.

We had a decent weekend in Mexico with Alex scoring points for the third race in succession and Logan having another very strong race. However, Alpha Tauri are in very good form and whilst we certainly won't dismiss Alfa Romeo and Haas, Alpha Tauri could be our biggest rival for 7th place in the Championship. We'll be looking to build on last weekend and secure more points in both of this weekend's races.

Interlagos is short with a very demanding middle sector that will expose some of the weaknesses of FW45. However, the long run from T12 to T1 will play to our strengths and we should be able to negotiate the first and final sectors competitively.

Pirelli have brought compounds from the middle of their range, which should suit the circuit quite well but with high track temperatures forecast, some management will likely be required in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix.

Alex Albon: As we head to Brazil for the final round in the triple-header, we know it can always be an unpredictable race, with the weather playing a major part. It's a great track with a great flow, however it's not always great for our car but we've been on a good run of points, so we'll try keep our heads down as our rivals continue to build.

Logan Sargeant: I'm feeling good heading into the last race on this triple-header and the final Sprint event of the season. We've had two strong Sundays on the bounce. If we can have a couple of breakthroughs in Qualifying that can change the entire weekend. If we do that and keep these Sunday performances up, things will look a lot better. I did FP2 last year in Brazil and it's an amazing track. I want to keep up the progress and push as hard as I can to have another positive weekend.