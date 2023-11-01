Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: Looking ahead to Brazil, it's the final race of a triple header and the last Sprint race of the season. Coming off of a good race in Mexico we are confident going into this weekend but need to keep our focus. It's crazy to have achieved 16 wins so far this season, after last year I didn't think it would be possible to replicate that, so it just shows what an amazing season we're having. I am appreciative of all of the hard work and effort everyone in the Team is putting in, I'm glad we can show that on track. Now the focus is on the 17th win!

Sergio Perez: Mexico was devastating for me but in this sport these things happen, and you can't afford to keep going over what could have been. I wanted to win my home race more than anything but that is gone now and my full focus is on finishing second in the Championship. We need to have a great weekend in Brazil and I feel confident in our ability to get results right now. It felt like things were coming together last weekend with the direction we are taking, I am more comfortable in the car, the work the Team and I have put in together is paying off in terms of set up and performance. Brazil is a totally different challenge to Mexico but it's always a fun track and we have two opportunities to score points this weekend, so while Sprint weekends are a challenge on set up, we want to maximise this chance all we can.

Stats & Facts

• Max's victory in the Mexico City GP was the 51st of his F1 career, matching the career total of four-time World Champion Alain Prost, tying him for fourth on the all-time win list.

• With six wins in 11 events, Max is the most successful driver in Sprint history. Checo is also one of only four other drivers to take a Sprint win, doing so in Baku earlier this year.

• Checo has received the fastest outright pit stop at seven of the 19 GPs in the 2023 season and was the first driver to be stopped in under two seconds this year.

• Another podium finish in 2023 will see Max break his record for the most podiums in a single season, 18, which he set in his first title-winning season in 2021.

• The Sao Paulo GP on 13 November 2022 was the last time Max finished outside the top five in any race or Sprint event.