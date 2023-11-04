Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint: Result

04/11/2023

Result of the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 24 30:07.209
2 Norris McLaren 24 + 0:04.287
3 Perez Red Bull 24 + 0:13.617
4 Russell Mercedes 24 + 0:25.879
5 Leclerc Ferrari 24 + 0:28.560
6 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 24 + 0:29.210
7 Hamilton Mercedes 24 + 0:34.726
8 Sainz Ferrari 24 + 0:35.106
9 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 24 + 0:35.303
10 Piastri McLaren 24 + 0:38.219
11 Alonso Aston Martin 24 + 0:39.061
12 Stroll Aston Martin 24 + 0:39.478
13 Gasly Alpine 24 + 0:40.621
14 Ocon Alpine 24 + 0:42.848
15 Albon Williams 24 + 0:43.394
16 Magnussen Haas 24 + 0:56.507
17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 + 0:58.723
18 Hulkenberg Haas 24 + 1:00.330
19 Bottas Alfa Romeo 24 + 1:00.749
20 Sargeant Williams 24 + 1:00.945

Fastest Lap: Russell (Mercedes) 1:14.422 (Lap 2)

