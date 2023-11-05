Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: A very unfortunate race for us. Alex got a very strong start and was immediately pressurising both Haas cars.

"Unfortunately, he was left with nowhere to go in the incident at T1 and retired before his race had really started. Having started ahead of the Alpha Tauris and the Alpines, it would've been interesting to see where he would've finished.

Logan had a cleaner race and used the safety car and red flag period to effectively run the entire race on Soft compound tyres. He raced well with the Alfa Romeos before they both retired and with further retirements was able to finish in P11 whilst controlling his pace to stay ahead of Hulkenberg.

Alpha Tauri were able to take a further 2 points out of our margin over them in the Championship. Whilst this is concerning, we were fortunate that they were unable to score more points today as their pace was very strong.

We have a brief break now before we go to Las Vegas for the first part of the final double-header. We still have a lead over our direct rivals and plenty of opportunity to defend that to the end of the season.

Logan Sargeant: A tricky one; we just missed pace today and didn't have what we needed to fight with Alpha Tauri. We really wanted to capitalise on a lot of cars going out, but we struggled with tyre degradation and were not quick enough. Other than that, I'm happy to have kept it clean and get 71 laps in. Another well rounded Sunday and, especially on low fuel I've had the pace I needed this weekend, so we need to have a bit of a regroup and carry that forward to Vegas. Another home race for me coming up next, so I'm excited.

Alex Albon: I had a great start; I think it was one of the strongest starts on the grid but after looking at the external cameras, the driver on the inside was a bit blindsided by the two cars on the right, so there wasn't much I could do. With all the retired cars throughout the race and many out of place with damage from the crash, we really could've been on for points, so it's disappointing when the championship fight is so tight. Today obviously wasn't our day so we'll look ahead to Vegas and try maximise where we can.