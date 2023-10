Mexican GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We had a very productive day and were able to test numerous options before the rain started in FP2. Our pace was very strong in FP1 with Alex immediately happy with the car balance. Whilst this was great to see, we fully expected the others to catch-up during FP2.

With rain threatening the final third of FP2, we opted to run the new Soft tyre quite early in the session so that we could concentrate on the all-important high fuel running; getting the PU and brake cooling correct for this circuit is a challenge but we collected some good data and will be in a good position for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Our attention can now switch to analysing the results from today's testing and refining the car ahead of Qualifying tomorrow. Although our position on the timesheet looks less impressive this afternoon, we are still in a good position to secure a strong result tomorrow with a car that should also be competitive on Sunday.

Alex Albon: I don't think we were slow in the FP2, but we obviously had a good run in the first session. We were better than expected but I think we just hit the ground running and optimised the window from the first lap, whereas other teams potentially took a bit longer to get up to speed. We were quick on the Test tyre but my lap on the Softs wasn't very good. This is a circuit that doesn't feel great for anyone with the low downforce; you feel like you're sliding around a lot, however comparing year on year, it's a big step, so let's see how we go tomorrow. I don't think we're top 5 or top 10 but I do think we'll be in a position to fight for Q3 tomorrow.

Logan Sargeant: There is pace, but it needs to be extracted in the right way. It's tricky out there to get everything in the right window whether that's the tyres or car. The balance isn't easy to drive with the high altitude. It's not been the smoothest of days, but we made a good step from FP1 to FP2. From my side, there's definitely more to come. I need to drive a little better tomorrow but it's all heading in the right direction.