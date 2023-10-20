United States GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We didn't have enough pace this afternoon and although we were fairly strong in FP1, we weren't able to make enough progress through the day. In fact, the balance of the car changed quite a lot from one session to the next, which is not what we had expected.

The margins remain fine and with our competitors continuing to bring upgrades, we are falling just short of progressing to Q2. With a little less traffic, or a slightly better balance, we could've progressed, but we weren't perfect with everything today, and that cost us.

As this is a sprint event, there are more opportunities to come during the weekend and although the cars are in Parc Fermé, there are still some improvements we can make. We will look to build on the lessons from today and attack tomorrow afresh.

Alex Albon: The car was quite different from FP1, feeling a little disconnected which can happen when the wind picks up. It meant that to get a clean lap it was very difficult, and my lap just wasn't that good. The car was better than Q1 today, so it's a bit frustrating.

Logan Sargeant: Too bad I wasn't great today, but it was nice to drive on home turf. It was a really tricky session. The car felt completely upside down from this morning so it's strange. We'll have to look into it and see what we can do better tomorrow.