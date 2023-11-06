Sao Paulo organisers admit to failures of security protocols and safety measures

The organisers of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix have accepted responsibility for the track invasion at the end of the race.

Shortly after the end of the grand prix, a representative of the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation was summoned by the stewards following an invasion of the track by fans whilst there were still cars on track.

A large group of spectators had managed to break the security lines and accessed the run off area at Turn 1 while the race was coming to an end and cars were still on track.

According to the stewards the security measures which were expected to be in place were not enforced and were not sufficient, resulting in an unsafe environment for spectators and drivers.

At the hearing the stewards heard from representatives of the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation and from the FIA and considered the video evidence available.

The Sao Paulo F1 Organisation admitted the failures in terms of the security protocols and safety measures and concurred with the FIA Sporting Delegate and the Race Director, agreeing that comparable circumstances had occurred and that this was an unacceptable situation which could have had disastrous consequences.

In mitigation, the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation said that they would conduct a thorough investigation and take steps to remediate in time for the next year's event.

In the circumstances, the stewards determined that the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation breached Article 12.2.1.h of the 2023 FIA International Sporting Code, in that it failed to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation, and that it should present a formal remediation plan to the FIA by the end of January 2024 that adequately addresses the concerns.

The stewards also called on the FIA to review and comment on whether the steps are adequate to address the concerns raised and to state if any further measures need to be taken, as soon as possible.

In addition, the stewards formally referred the incident to the FIA World Motor Sports Council for a further investigation to determine whether any additional steps need to be taken or penalties applied beyond the remediation plan presented by the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation (and reviewed by the FIA) to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of future events in Brazil.

The incident comes days after the Sao Paulo F1 Organisation agreed a new deal with F1 which keeps the Grand Prix at Interlagos until 2030.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Interlagos City here.