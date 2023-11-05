Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
05/11/2023

Result of the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 26:07.136
2 Norris McLaren 71 + 0:08.277
3 Alonso Aston Martin 71 + 0:34.155
4 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0:34.208
5 Stroll Aston Martin 71 + 0:40.845
6 Sainz Ferrari 71 + 0:50.188
7 Gasly Alpine 71 + 0:56.093
8 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 1:02.859
9 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 71 + 1:09.880
10 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
11 Sargeant Williams 70 + 1 Lap
12 Hulkenberg Haas 70 + 1 Lap
13 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 70 + 1 Lap
14 Piastri McLaren 69 + 2 Laps
Russell Mercedes 57 Retired
Bottas Alfa Romeo 39 Retired
Zhou Alfa Romeo 22 Retired
Leclerc Ferrari 0 Hydraulics
Magnussen Haas 0 Accident
Albon Williams 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:12.486 (Lap 61)

