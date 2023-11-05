Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

05/11/2023

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Verstappen Red Bull US US NM NS
Norris McLaren US NS NM US
Alonso Aston Martin US US NM NS
Perez Red Bull US US NM US
Stroll Aston Martin NS US NM US
Sainz Ferrari US NM US
Gasly Alpine US US NM NS
Hamilton Mercedes US US NM US
Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NS NM US
Ocon Alpine US US NM US NS
Sargeant Williams NM NS NS NS
Hulkenberg Haas NS NM US US US
Ricciardo AlphaTauri NS US NM US
Piastri McLaren US NM US US
Russell Mercedes US US NM US
Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NS NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NS NM
Leclerc Ferrari NS
Magnussen Haas NS
Albon Williams US

