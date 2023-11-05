Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Verstappen Red Bull US US NM NS Norris McLaren US NS NM US Alonso Aston Martin US US NM NS Perez Red Bull US US NM US Stroll Aston Martin NS US NM US Sainz Ferrari US NM US Gasly Alpine US US NM NS Hamilton Mercedes US US NM US Tsunoda AlphaTauri US NS NM US Ocon Alpine US US NM US NS Sargeant Williams NM NS NS NS Hulkenberg Haas NS NM US US US Ricciardo AlphaTauri NS US NM US Piastri McLaren US NM US US Russell Mercedes US US NM US Bottas Alfa Romeo NS NS NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NS NS NM Leclerc Ferrari NS Magnussen Haas NS Albon Williams US

