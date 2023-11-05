Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Rolex Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 61 1:12.486 132.881 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 68 1:13.422 0.936 3 Ricciardo AlphaTauri 68 1:13.866 1.380 4 Stroll Aston Martin 67 1:14.007 1.521 5 Perez Red Bull 55 1:14.124 1.638 6 Ocon Alpine 53 1:14.206 1.720 7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 64 1:14.231 1.745 8 Piastri McLaren 66 1:14.310 1.824 9 Sainz Ferrari 59 1:14.406 1.920 10 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:14.442 1.956 11 Gasly Alpine 48 1:14.521 2.035 12 Hamilton Mercedes 59 1:14.739 2.253 13 Russell Mercedes 55 1:14.934 2.448 14 Hulkenberg Haas 66 1:15.036 2.550 15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 20 1:15.731 3.245 16 Sargeant Williams 51 1:15.738 3.252 17 Zhou Alfa Romeo 17 1:16.232 3.746

