"It was easier in 2005," says Alonso

Fernando Alonso says his cat and mouse battle with Sergio Perez was tougher than his epic scrap with Michael Schumacher at Imola in 2005.

Back then, once again, the Spaniard was the prey, seeking to hold off a determined rival.

"Yes, I do remember," smiled Alonso, when asked to compare the two epic battles. Then, turning to Lando Norris, he asked, "How old were you, five?

"It was easier in 2005 because it was non-DRS," he continued. "So that was probably easier. Now with the DRS, it seems a little bit different and you have to play things a little bit differently as well.

"Tyre management is also very different than back then, where you can maybe push the tyre all the way.

Minded that without DRS he couldn't have come back against Perez, he admitted: "Yeah, true, true. If in 2005 you lose the position, then it's bye-bye, you cannot recover and here I had another chance.

"It has been introduced to provide a little bit better show and today is a good example of that because you get overtaken two laps from the end and then you have another chance, especially here in Brazil.

"We saw yesterday as well, when there is an overtaking done into Turn 1, there is a possibility - a strong possibility - that into Turn 4 someone will get the position back. So that's why we see some very nice battles in races always in Interlagos.

"It has been a spectacular weekend," he added, "as always here in Brazil. Sometimes it's the weather providing this great show and I think this weekend without any rain or any weather we saw incredible races. So there is something in this track that always give a perfect opportunity for Formula 1 to shine and it was nice."

Without doubt, Alonso's defence of his position and the magnificent way he retook third on the final lap was one of the highlights of the race, if not the season. However, the two-time world champion believes his move on Lewis Hamilton was the move.

“Obviously, the last lap, overtaking him, it was quite a lot of commitment because we were both just all or nothing in a few corners,” said the Spaniard. “But I think, to be honest, the most important overtake of the race has been Hamilton into Turn 4 on Lap 1. That changed my race.

“If I start P4 and I have to fight with Hamilton in the first stint, even if I can eventually get in front by Lap 10 or whatever, my tyres will never be in a condition to stand the first stint and then have a tyre advantage to Checo in the second stint and third stint. For me, there is one crucial moment of my race and it’s Lap 1 into Turn 4 with Hamilton.”

However, it terms of the Perez battle, he admitted: "It was like 30 laps that I had the pressure from Checo, and when he passed me, two laps to the end, I thought OK, going on the podium is not possible any more... but then he braked a little bit late in to Turn 1 and I said, 'OK, I go for it into 4'.

"Yeah, this is a phenomenal result for the team," he smiled. "We've been struggling for a couple of months already, especially the last two events with two retirements. So, this podium is for them, for everyone in the factory, and yeah, we keep fighting until the last lap.

Asked how he held off the Mexican for so many laps, even though he had DRS, Alonso replied: "When you run just in front of another car, you have better downforce, you have clean air and that was maybe good for maintenance of tyre management.

"He was struggling a little bit to go into Turns 10, 11 and 12 behind another car. And that was probably the game that we were playing. Those three corners were crucial for the overtaking opportunity. When you are the car in front, you have better grip, always.

"It was a very intense race," he admitted. "And there was no time to relax. A very strategic race as well... saving the tyres, saving the battery always, in case you need it on a DRS opportunity for Checo.

Indeed, the Spaniard drew on all the experience of a career that consists of 374 grands prix.

"I was just making sure... not making any mistake in those three corners, because if not, Checo will be too close. I was using the energy also in the straights just to make sure that there was no opportunity for Checo.

"In the lines, we were just changing lines sometimes. I didn't want to be always on the same line, if possible, like this. If he goes on the inside, I was from time to time on the inside from time to time on the outside. So it was not a clear direction for him to really change the racing line and take the opportunity for some clean air. So I was just trying to get some turbulence to his front nose."

