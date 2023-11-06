Three teams summoned over Haas Right of Review

Aston Martin, Red Bull and Williams have to report to the COTA stewards on Wednesday over Haas' Right of Review of the United States Grand Prix result.

"The COTA stewards have received the petition for a Right of Review in accordance with Article 14 of the International Sporting Code, from Haas in respect of the decisions of the Stewards of the United States Grand Prix, Document 59, Alleged breaches of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2c) of the International Sporting Code and Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations in relation to Car 23 (Albon) and Document 66, Final Classification," reads today's document from the FIA.

Team representatives of all four teams involved are required to report to the stewards on Wednesday, 8 November, at 15:00 hrs CET.

The hearing will be held virtually via video conference.

The hearing will be held in two parts. The first part will be to hear evidence as to whether there is a "significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the Review at the time of the Decision concerned."

Should the stewards determine, in accordance with Article 14.3 of the International Sporting Code, that such an element exists, a second part of the hearing will be convened at a time to be advised.

The Right of Review relates to a number of track limits violations that were not punished, the COTA stewards having admitted that a number of infringements at Turn 6 by Albon went unpunished because CCTV coverage that particular corner was not sufficient to properly analyse the incidents. Haas is understood to have evidence that there were similar unpunished violations by Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.