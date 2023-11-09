Teams seek changes to parc ferme restrictions

Teams believe that the sport has moved on since parc ferme restrictions were introduced and that now is the time for change.

Originally, the parc ferme restrictions were introduced in a bid to prevent teams essentially producing 'one-off' specials for qualifying and then the race. However, over time this morphed into restricting the work that could be carried out on the cars between qualifying and the race.

Though not seeking a return to those heady days of the 'one-off' specials, which the budget cap would put paid to anyway, the teams are seeking a relaxation of the rules, particularly at a time the Sprint format means that they are only allowed one practice session in which to make changes... as several have found to their cost this season, most notably Mercedes and Ferrari at COTA, when the lack of time in which to set-up their cars was a significant factor in the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

"Clearly in Austin we were caught out," admits Ferrari's sporting director Diego Ioverno. "We have reviewed all what happened that weekend. We understood what could we have done differently. Obviously, we are going to apply that because that feeling, I hope, we will not have anymore because it's really tough to be thrown out. Others did a better job and we have to learn and move forward. And I think we did.

"There is always a trade-off," he continues, "because to be more safe, you have to give away a bit of performance but it's worth the effort.

"Parc ferme, again, we are discussing about it. The original one was to prevent teams to do crazy things, qualifying to the race. But there is also another aspect: that is to prevent, to protect teams by themselves, because engineers have always a lot of fantasy and sometimes mechanics are a bit too stressed.

"I think there is still some merit in parc ferme rules. Probably we may relax some of them because there are other ways to control what we are doing.

"There is the budget cap limitation, tracing of parts. I don't think we will get rid of parc ferme completely but we are discussing these amongst others with the FIA."

"There's a lot of good things about when parc ferme was introduced," adds Aston Martin's Tom McCullough. "I think it's a matter of evolving the rules to achieve what we're all trying to achieve.

"We allow certain things to be changed. You can change brake material, you can do various bits and bobs. Obviously, we can't change the skids and the plank on the car, therefore you've got to make some decisions on very limited running very early.

"And there are things like the weather effects that, a headwind to a tailwind and a big straight can influence that and forecasting that three days in advance is tough.

"So I think tweaks to the regulations are always welcome from an engineering side of things, but I don't think we should get rid of it."