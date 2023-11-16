Aston Martin sells stake in team to private investment firm

Aston Martin has entered an agreement for Arctos Partners to buy an undisclosed stake in the team which is now valued at around £1bn.

As part of this new partnership, Arctos, which has significant experience of investing in sports, will provide Aston Martin with deep sports industry knowledge, and a network of influential relationships to support its continued growth.

The agreement will give Arctos ownership of a minority shareholding in AMR Holdings GP Limited ("AMR"), the team's holding company and according to the Financial Times values the team at £1 billion.

The investment is expected to close by year end, with Arctos the first and only professional investment platform approved to invest in multiple franchises across MLB, NBA, MLS, NHL, and European football, among other sports.

Arctos brings strategic strength, deep sports connections and key learnings at a time when the Silverstone-based team is undergoing rapid progress.

The months ahead will see the team complete its state-of-the-art AMR Technology Campus with the opening of a new wind tunnel and additional engineering facilities - key milestones as the team takes positive strides to establish its position at the front of the grid.

"I am delighted to welcome Arctos Partners as a new partner and minority shareholder in the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team," said Lawrence Stroll. "As investors in several leading sports franchises, Arctos brings deep industry knowledge, and I am thrilled that Aston Martin will be joining such a prestigious portfolio. The team has enjoyed tremendous success this season with eight podium finishes and our biggest points haul as a team, but our collective ambition is greater.

"Arctos see the potential and value of this project as we continue to build a world-class Formula One team. They share our vision for our ultra-luxury brand, and they are extremely passionate about the sport and its prospects. We are investing in infrastructure, people and processes, and this is the perfect time to add strength in depth with the operational expertise and strategic experience of Arctos. Together, we will continue to drive this team forward and build an even brighter and successful future."

"We look forward to collaborating with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team and view the opportunity as the beginning of a long-term partnership with Lawrence and the entire organisation," added Doc O'Connor, Managing Partner, Arctos Partners. "This investment is consistent with our firm's strategy, which focuses on backing leading sports brands across North America and Europe.

"We will provide extensive resources to enhance Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team's reach and brand, including industry intelligence sourced from our proprietary quantitative research and data science platform. Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team is a leading name in Formula One, one of the fastest growing sports in the US, and we are truly excited to be entering the sport alongside Lawrence and his team."