Italian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.664 158.681 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.807 0.143 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.857 0.193 4 Norris McLaren 1:22.338 0.674 5 Russell Mercedes 1:22.386 0.722 6 Perez Red Bull 1:22.394 0.730 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.503 0.839 8 Ocon Alpine 1:22.728 1.064 9 Alonso Alpine 1:22.752 1.088 10 Albon Williams 1:22.835 1.171 11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.911 1.247 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.938 1.274 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.993 1.329 14 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:23.135 1.471 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.217 1.553 16 Magnussen Haas 1:23.557 1.893 17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:23.731 2.067 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.785 2.121 19 Latifi Williams 1:23.982 2.318 20 Schumacher Haas 1:24.586 2.922