Italian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
09/09/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.664 158.681 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.807 0.143
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.857 0.193
4 Norris McLaren 1:22.338 0.674
5 Russell Mercedes 1:22.386 0.722
6 Perez Red Bull 1:22.394 0.730
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.503 0.839
8 Ocon Alpine 1:22.728 1.064
9 Alonso Alpine 1:22.752 1.088
10 Albon Williams 1:22.835 1.171
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.911 1.247
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:22.938 1.274
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.993 1.329
14 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:23.135 1.471
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.217 1.553
16 Magnussen Haas 1:23.557 1.893
17 Vettel Aston Martin 1:23.731 2.067
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.785 2.121
19 Latifi Williams 1:23.982 2.318
20 Schumacher Haas 1:24.586 2.922

