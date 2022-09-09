Italian GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Hamilton Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 3 3 6 Perez Red Bull 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 Leclerc Ferrari 5 5 5 5 3 4 9 Sainz Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 3 6 Ricciardo McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 3 3 3 5 Alonso Alpine 5 5 5 4 4 4 6 Ocon Alpine 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Gasly Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Vettel Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Bottas Alfa Romeo 5 6 6 4 2 3 5 Zhou Alfa Romeo 4 4 4 3 2 3 5 Magnussen Haas 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 Schumacher Haas 4 4 4 4 2 3 6