Italian GP: Preview - Alpine

After claiming ten points from the Dutch Grand Prix, the team extended its advantage in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship. Attention turns to the legendary Monza where the team aims for another double points score as Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer outlines.

After making it five consecutive double points finishes, how does the team assess the Dutch Grand Prix?

Otmar Szafnauer: "The Netherlands was another very good race for the team with both cars converting out-of-place grid positions well into the points. It was a great race across the board where we made strong calls on strategy matched with strong racecraft from the drivers to deliver what was required. It was not a completely clean weekend - far from it - especially as our qualifying was quite uncharacteristic for a number of reasons. We brushed that aside when it mattered on Sunday, though, and that's satisfying. We brought some small upgrades, as we will continue to do, which is making a clear difference to our level of competitiveness. It's five double points in a row and we aim to make it six this weekend."

How is the team looking for Monza this weekend?

OS: "Monza is one of the great circuits in the world and one where we all in Formula 1 relish to race. It's all about high-speed and heavy braking, which usually brings some good racing, and in the last couple of years, there has been some surprises on race day. The car set-up and wing level is relatively similar to Spa a couple of weeks ago, where we did quite well, so we aim for a similar performance level to there. It's the final race of the triple header, a busy and intense time of the calendar, so credit to everyone in the team - track, Enstone and Viry - for maintaining a high level of work and attitude in delivering two great races so far. Teamwork and togetherness is playing a vital role in our championship fight and we must keep on improving."

It's the final round of Formula 3 and the penultimate round of Formula 2, what is your assessment on the Alpine Academy drivers?

OS: "It's been great to watch our Academy Drivers in action on the Grand Prix weekends. This week in Monza, we look forward to supporting Victor Martins who is the Formula 3 championship leader. We hope he can round off his year with a Drivers' title, which he fully deserves. Caio Collet won last weekend in Zandvoort, so congratulations to him for his recent performances. In Formula 2, Olli did a good job to score points, while Jack could count himself unfortunate where a certain podium was on the cards before he was hit from behind. We look forward to watching all four drivers this weekend and hopefully with some silverware to hand!"

Esteban Ocon heads to Monza after a strong recovery drive in Zandvoort that saw him score ninth position in a tense on-track battle. Now ready for a final push on the last leg of the triple header, Esteban will look to continue his European form in Italy.

How are you feeling ahead of the last leg of the triple-header?

Esteban Ocon: "I feel good and energised. The car has been performing well the last two races and we are motivated to finish this triple-header on a high. I took a couple of days to recover from Zandvoort and prepare for Monza, one of my favourite races. I also love racing in Italy, a place I've spent a lot of time in since I started racing in karts. There is a good feeling within the team after further consolidating our fourth place in the constructors' table and heading to a track which should suit our car well."

Monza next. What are your thoughts on this historic track?

EO: "Racing in Monza will be very different to Zandvoort. We'll be seeing long straights that produce some of the fastest racing of the year, as well as the numerous chicanes and sweeping turns. The high-speed nature of Monza tends to produce a tense qualifying session and an exciting race. The Tifosi will also be out in force as usual which always adds to the amazing atmosphere of this historic event."

How do you think the A522 will fare in a track like the "Temple of Speed"?

EO: "On paper I think this track suits our car. We were very strong in Spa and there are definitely similarities with Monza. The long straights will dominate the setup of the car, but we'll also have to balance that with all the corners, kerbs and changes of direction, especially through the Ascari complex. Moreover, teams will always face challenges running the minimum downforce, which is one of the lowest of the season, but we are confident in our package and hope to finish the last European race of the season on a high with double-points for the team again."

Fernando Alonso will mark his 349th Grand Prix in Formula 1 this weekend, as he looks set to equal the most race starts in the sport's history. In form and ready for more in Monza, Fernando will look to cap off a record equalling weekend with another strong drive in Italy.

It was a tense but thrilling sixth place for you in Zandvoort, tell us about it?

Fernando Alonso: "It was a good race for us in Zandvoort in front of the amazing fans there. We had a difficult Saturday and missed out on Q3 because of traffic. But the car had some good pace in the race and we were able to move up lots of places. We seemed quite set until a Safety Car was brought out and those around us fitted fresh tyres. It was a fight until the end and we took sixth after the penalty for the Ferrari. It was a very intense race. It felt like one big Qualifying session! In the end I got my tenth points finish in a row and we'll look to carry this form into Monza this weekend."

Back in Monza for your 19th appearance there. Do you still enjoy racing in Monza?

FA: "Monza is one of the most historic places to go racing in Formula 1. On this triple header we go from the Dutch atmosphere in Zandvoort to the passion of the Tifosi in Monza, so it's pretty special. I'm always well received by the Italian fans due to my time with Ferrari in the past. I've won there twice and had several podiums too. The track is thrilling and overtaking is possible so we'll see some good action on Sunday. It's the end of a long three weeks on the road so we'll hope to continue our points scoring run and head into the fly-away races in good form."

You can tie Kimi for the most race starts in Formula 1 this weekend; does that excite you?

FA: "It's a nice achievement and it's great obviously to tie Kimi for the most race starts in Formula 1 on Sunday. Honestly though, I try not to think about the records too much and keep my focus on the racing. For sure it's a nice achievement and one I will maybe look back on and be happy about. But whilst I am still racing, I don't stop to think about it and I want to enjoy and maximise each race weekend."