Italian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "The Italian Grand Prix is always an exciting weekend. My last two trips to Monza have been incredibly positive, with last year being one of my favourite F1 memories, so let's try and recreate some of that feeling this weekend. It's likely to be a much trickier weekend for us this year but there is still an opportunity for points and to have an impact on the Constructors' Championship.

"With it being the Temple of Speed, I'm really looking forward to getting out on track and seeing how far we can push the car. One last big push as we finish up in Europe for the season so let's give it all we've got."

Daniel Ricciardo: "Monza will always have a special place in my heart. Whilst another 1-2 isn't really on the cards this time around, hopefully we can still bring you a little bit of Italian magic. I'm excited for the track, the amazing fans and the incredible food – the key combination for a good weekend.

"Zandvoort was a tough one for me but I'm keeping my head held high. I'll keep pushing through and try to end the season on a high. We've had a good look at the data and had a deep dive into how we can play it for the upcoming weekend to hopefully get back up the pointy end. It's likely to be another difficult weekend due to the nature of the track and it's clear we've got work to do but I have full confidence in the team as we head towards the last race of this triple-header."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "It's great to be back in Monza with the fantastic fans, and the site of our amazing 1-2 last year. This year will be different with the new car and its characteristics. There are plenty of straights with only a few turns to navigate, so we look forward to the challenge and to see how the new cars run here with the overtaking opportunities they will enhance. There's also a chance of inclement weather which we'll need to be ready for in order to maximize our result. As always, we'll give it our all and push as hard as we can.

"With Monza being the last race in the triple header, the team are fully focused on the weekend ahead, but they have also earned the upcoming short break before the next race. Special thanks go to the team in the factory for their support over this long triple-header. We go again."

Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.793 km/3.600 miles

Total race distance: 306.72 km/190.587 miles

Number of corners: 11 (7 right, 4 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 and Soft: C4.