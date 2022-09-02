Site logo

Dutch GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

02/09/2022

Lando Norris: "A reasonable day. I think with the different type of track we're a little bit more back in line with where we've been in general - closer to the front, back in the midfield pack. There are some positives. The car is handling reasonably well both in low fuel and high fuel. I think we're in an okay position. It's still close, both in front of us and behind us but if we can squeeze a bit more out of the car overnight, into qualifying tomorrow, then we can give ourselves a good chance of scoring decent points on Sunday."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was nice to be back on the track, it's a good time for sure. It was fun. Unfortunately, we lost a bit of track time due to an oil leak in FP2, however looking at Lando's pace, it was promising. We made a few changes for FP2 and it looks like that's worked, so we'll have confidence going in that direction overnight. It's just a case of putting the lap together, which I'm confident of tomorrow. All in all, I think it was a good day for the team and we'll just clean it up tonight."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director: "Overall, we had a productive day. There were a few issues, most notably a radiator problem for Daniel which cut short his FP2 and, as a result, he missed the high-fuel run at the end of the session. That aside, the day went well. We have progressed our understanding of the tyres and set-up direction, and we seem to be in a better place than we were last weekend at Spa. We're looking forward to Qualifying and the Race - but still have plenty of work to do overnight in order to be as competitive as we can be."

Check out our Friday gallery from Zandvoort here.

