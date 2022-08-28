Belgian GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It was a difficult race but pretty much as I expected really. It wasn't easy to overtake, and I just got stuck in the DRS trains. Not a lot to do but I think we did a good job. The little changes we made to the car for this weekend made a bit of a difference so there's still some positives to take from it all. We tried but we just weren't quick enough this time around. We'll keep working hard, keep pushing, take a look at everything in the next few days and try and take the fight back to the Alpines in Zandvoort."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I think it was visible to see our struggles today. Not to be pessimistic but I knew coming into the race that we would probably find it hard through the first and third sector with the rear wing that we were forced to use from yesterday. Obviously, I hoped that I'd have enough speed in the second sector to try and make something happen - but we just couldn't overtake with the speed we had.

"I know I wasn't the only one who struggled overtaking today, it looked like some cars were just so much quicker than others on the straight and that was it. In clear air, we certainly had a bit more speed but we just lost so much time being stuck behind cars and couldn't really make anything happen. I think there was a lot of opportunities with the mixed grid but I appreciate Lando's race didn't seem that much better so maybe we just didn't have the package. We've got a week to come back for Zandvoort. We'll see how we go there, and hopefully it's a good weekend."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "It's been a tough Sunday for us here in Spa. Warmer conditions today contributed to a lack of pace which, in the end, resulted in us going backwards during the race. Lando finished P12 and Daniel P15, and it wasn't possible for them to score a better result.

"My thanks to the team at the track and back at the factory, together with our colleagues at Mercedes HPP. The result does not reflect the effort this weekend. Special mention also to our pit-crew who once again did excellent work across our four pit-stops. We'll use the next few days to reset, regroup and analyse our performance to see what we can learn that will help us come back stronger next weekend in Zandvoort. We go again in five days."