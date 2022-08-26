Verstappen and Leclerc take grid penalties at Spa

Title protagonists, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among the numerous drivers facing grid penalties at Spa after taking on new engine components.

Verstappen, Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon each take on new internal combustion engines (ICE), their fourth of the season, while Valtteri Bottas takes on his fifth.

In terms of new MGU-Hs, Verstappen, Norris and Ocon take on their fourth units of the season, while Bottas takes on his sixth.

Verstappen and Ocon also take on new MGU-Ks, their fourth of the season, while Leclerc takes on his fifth.

New energy stores see Leclerc and Ocon exceed their allowance, while the Frenchman and Mick Schumacher also take on new control electronics.

As a result, Leclerc faces a 15-place grid drop but it is likely Ferrari will opt to take on more components to add to his pool.

Verstappen, Norris and Ocon, on the other hand, head straight to the back of the grid, as does Bottas, while Schumacher will drop 10 places.

Already demoted to the back of the grid, the penalties for new gearboxes have no overall effect on Verstappen or Bottas, while Leclerc’s new gearbox earns his a further 10-place drop, likewise Schumacher.

It was thought that Mercedes would also take the opportunity to take on new components, but with the relegation of Verstappen and Leclerc to the back of the grid this offers the German team the perfect opportunity to open its win account this season.

That said, further announcements are likely to follow tomorrow morning.