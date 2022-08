McLaren open to alternative drives with Ricciardo

Though dropped from its F1 team, Zak Brown says Daniel Ricciardo is welcome to drive for the Woking outfit's IndyCar and Formula E teams as an alternative.

Understandably, the Australian essentially said "pass", insisting in his personal video released on social media that "this isn't it for me".

Though we should learn more at today's official press conference, where Ricciardo is one of the drivers on duty, at present the 8-time GP winner's only potential F1 drive next season is Alpine, though the French outfit remains locked in battle with Oscar Piastri. And then, according to some sections of the media, there's Haas.

Talking to the media shortly after Wednesday's confirmation that Ricciardo had been dropped, Brown was asked about the possibility of the Australian joining one of McLaren's other racing programmes, the Woking outfit entering Formula E next season alongside its IndyCar operation.

"We are Daniel Ricciardo fans and we do have other racing activities," said the American. "If that was something that was of interest to Daniel, we would welcome those conversations.

"I'll let him speak for himself, but I believe he's very focused on Formula 1 at the moment," he added.

Asked about the likelihood of the Australian wanting to remain in the McLaren 'family', Brown said: "We spoke about that. He's an exceptional racing driver and any team that he drives for is so privileged to have Daniel drive for you.

"We do have a variety of racing activities, that being said, he's very focused on Formula 1. However, the door will always be open here at McLaren but I believe he has a real desire to continue in Formula 1."

Earlier yesterday, McLaren announced that Rene Rast will race for its Formula E team, while there remains confusion over the IndyCar line-up, a situation not helped by the ongoing dispute between Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Felix Rosenqvist is thought to be heading to Formula E, while Pato O'Ward will remain in the IndyCar squad, though the Mexican has been mentioned as a potential teammate to Lando Norris should Piastri not be available.